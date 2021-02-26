Dr. Steve Salzman: What we need to know about the benefits and risks of CBD

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: A bottle of 1000mg CBD oil is seen in a display case in a branch of the health chain Planet Organic on February 17, 2020 in London, England. The country’s Food Standards Agency set a deadline of March 31, 2021 for makers of CBD products to submit food authorisation applications. The FSA also advised those who are pregnant, breastfeeding or taking any medication to not consume CBD products. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Dr. Steve Salzman joins Anna to talk about the popularity of CBD products. What do we need to know?

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular