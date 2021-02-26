Dr. Steve Salzman: What we need to know about the benefits and risks of CBD

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: A bottle of 1000mg CBD oil is seen in a display case in a branch of the health chain Planet Organic on February 17, 2020 in London, England. The country’s Food Standards Agency set a deadline of March 31, 2021 for makers of CBD products to submit food authorisation applications. The FSA also advised those who are pregnant, breastfeeding or taking any medication to not consume CBD products. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Dr. Steve Salzman joins Anna to talk about the popularity of CBD products. What do we need to know?
