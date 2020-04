A play on the Aerosmith song “Walk This Way,” a sign in one of the restrooms at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino asks patrons to wash their hands, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla. The Seminole Tribe closed its casinos, the latest virus-related closures affecting a state that is heavily dependent on tourism and consumer spending to pay its bills. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

According to Dr. Steve Salzman of Green Care Medical, keeping your hands clean is the number one way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He joins the Anna Davlantes show to talk about when and how to wash your hands and what to do if you don’t have access to soap and water.