Dr. Steve Salzman: Everything you need to know about CBD

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has agreed to pay Nevada $65,000 after the government mislabeled and mischaracterized low-level radioactive waste that was shipped to a disposal site north of Las Vegas for more than five years.

The settlement agreement announced Thursday certifies that multiple changes have been made to prevent unapproved waste from being shipped and disposed of at the Nevada National Security Site in the future, state and federal officials said.