Dr. Peter Diamandis: ‘I am hopeful that we will have vaccines available probably early next year’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

Peter Diamandis (courtesy of Peter Diamandis)

Dr. Peter Diamandis, entrepreneur, best-selling author, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and co-founder & Vice Chairman of COVAXX, a COVID-19 antibody and vaccine company, joins Anna to talk about COVID-19 vaccines, how all vaccines are not created equally, how often people will need to be vaccinated and how we can reliably distribute these vaccines. If you want to learn more you can join Dr. Diamandis, Tony Robbins, and the co-CEOs of COVAXX on August 5th for a detailed Webinar to learn more.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular