Dr. Peter Diamandis: ‘I am hopeful that we will have vaccines available probably early next year’

Dr. Peter Diamandis, entrepreneur, best-selling author, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and co-founder & Vice Chairman of COVAXX, a COVID-19 antibody and vaccine company, joins Anna to talk about COVID-19 vaccines, how all vaccines are not created equally, how often people will need to be vaccinated and how we can reliably distribute these vaccines. If you want to learn more you can join Dr. Diamandis, Tony Robbins, and the co-CEOs of COVAXX on August 5th for a detailed Webinar to learn more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction