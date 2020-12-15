Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Marina Del Rios on being the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Chicago: ‘Today’s emotions are of happiness and optimism’

Anna Davlantes
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 15: Dr. Marina Del Rios (L), from University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, reacts as she receives Chicago’s first COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Nikhila Juvvadi at Loretto Hospital, on December 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jose M. Osorio-Pool/Getty Images)

Dr. Marina Del Rios joins Anna to share her experience of being the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Chicago. Dr. Del Rios talks about what she wants people to know about the vaccine, how she feels after taking the vaccine this morning and the importance of continuing to wear masks and practice social distancing.

