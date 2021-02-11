Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Kiran Joshi: ‘We are moving as quickly as possible to get as many shots into arms as possible’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

People check in to receives a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines at a vaccination center established at the Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021. – The site is the second large-scale vaccination center in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago. More than 4,000 vaccines are expected to be given at that location on a weekly basis. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kiran Joshi, Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead, Cook County Department of Public Health, joins Anna to talk about the status of the vaccine rollout in Cook County, the problems they are having with vaccine supply, who is getting priority when it comes to vaccination and the best way to get in line for the vaccine right now. Anna also speaks with Illinois State Senator Chapin Rose about his conversation with Governor Pritzker regarding the vaccine rollout in the community he serves.

Anna Davlantes
Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
