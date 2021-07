TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Psychologist and best-selling author Dr. John Duffy, WGN News Director Ryan Burrow, and The Rewind Sports :60’s Jerry Riles join Anna to talk about the great Simone Biles making the decision to withdraw from the individual all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. Anna also takes your calls on the subject.

Dr. Duffy also discusses her recent CNN piece, “Your tweens and teens are lonely — and they want your help” and you can read that here.