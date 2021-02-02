Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘What the vaccine does is it keeps us from getting really sick when we get infected with the virus. It probably does not keep everyone from getting infected with the virus’

TINLEY PARK, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 26: SPC Janae Jones of the Illinois Army National Guard administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination center established at the Tinley Park Convention Center on January 26, 2021 in Tinley Park, Illinois. The site is the first large-scale vaccination center in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago. Workers at the site will be able to distribute 3000 vaccinations-per-day once adequate vaccine supplies become available. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to discuss some of the recent medical news in the celebrity world including the death of Dustin Diamond and legendary crooner Tony Bennett revealing his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Dr. Kopin also talks about the government investing $231.8 million to ramp up production of at-home Covid-19 tests that don’t require a prescription, how concerned we should be about the new variants of COVID and what you can safely do if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine.