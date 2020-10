TOPSHOT – A health worker takes a patient’s temperature before sending them to a tent to be tested at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, July 24, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. – The coronavirus pandemic hit grim new milestones July 23, with cases topping four million in the United States and three million in Europe as fresh spikes from Belgium to Tokyo to Melbourne forced new restrictions on citizens. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)