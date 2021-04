NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 31: Concentra registered nurse Deysi Fleix (L) administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to Amazon employee Juan Nunez at an Amazon fulfillment center on March 31, 2021 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is offering employees vaccinations at its facility for eight days. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the uptick in COVID cases and why it isn’t cause for great concern, where we are with the vaccine rollout, COVID-19 being the #3 cause of death in the U.S. in 2020 and the ongoing trial that shows Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine remains highly effective after six months.