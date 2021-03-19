Dr. Geraldine Luna Answers Questions on the Vaccine

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Medical Director at the Chicago Department of Public Health and Executive Board Director at MOLA, Dr. Geraldine Luna joined Anna to answer questions on the state of the Covid-19 vaccinations. She addresses how the vaccine is distributed, the announcement that every non-city resident above the age of 16 is eligible for the vaccine by April 12th, and the issues surrounding the Loretto Hospital for withholding 1st doses of the vaccine following the several incorrect vaccinations that occurred there.