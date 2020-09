Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, joins Anna to talk about the latest coronavirus numbers in Chicago, why the Midwest is seeing a surge in cases, the importance of getting a flu shot this year, the likelihood we see a vaccine late this year or early 2021, when in-person learning will return and if we are going to see trick-or-treating in Chicago this Halloween.

