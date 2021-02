Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about a number of topics related to COVID-19 including what we know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the COVID-19 numbers declining at a rapid rate, and a new study that says that people who wear glasses may be up to 3 times less likely to catch COVID and the FDA saying COVID-19 vaccines that target new variants won’t need large clinical trials to win approval.