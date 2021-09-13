David Hochberg: Why this is a good time to sell your house

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – MARCH 17: A newly constucted house is offered for sale in the Old Irving Park neighborhood March 17, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. The Commerce Department said housing starts jumped 22 percent in February, the biggest percentage rise since January 1990. Housing Starts throughout the Midwest were up 58%. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Anna to talk about how the housing market has calmed down a bit, the lack of housing inventory, why so many young people in their 20’s are getting into the housing market, Governor Pritzker expanding the eviction moratorium, and why he recommends, if you are planning to sell your house, you should do it sooner rather than later.

David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories