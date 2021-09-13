David Hochberg: Why this is a good time to sell your house

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Anna to talk about how the housing market has calmed down a bit, the lack of housing inventory, why so many young people in their 20’s are getting into the housing market, Governor Pritzker expanding the eviction moratorium, and why he recommends, if you are planning to sell your house, you should do it sooner rather than later.
David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.