David Hochberg: Why is Zillow getting out of the home buying business?

Anna Davlantes
FILE – This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, file photo shows a home for sale sign in Orange County near Hillsborough, N.C. Zillow Group said Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, that it will stop buying and selling homes, citing the “unpredictability” of forecasting housing prices. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Anna to talk about Zillow saying they are closing its home buying business. David also tells Anna about how Access Elevator and WGN Radio are inviting veterans who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces to enter for the chance to win a Savaria K2 straight stairlift featuring an adjustable arm width and 350-lb. capacity. You can find more information about the sweepstakes at liftingahero.com

David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

Anna Davlantes
