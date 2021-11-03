David Hochberg: Why is Zillow getting out of the home buying business?

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Anna to talk about Zillow saying they are closing its home buying business. David also tells Anna about how Access Elevator and WGN Radio are inviting veterans who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces to enter for the chance to win a Savaria K2 straight stairlift featuring an adjustable arm width and 350-lb. capacity. You can find more information about the sweepstakes at liftingahero.com
