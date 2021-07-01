David Hochberg: What should your HOA be doing for building safety issues?

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA – JUNE 30: A general view as search and rescue teams look for possible survivors and remains in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 30, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Over 100 people are being reported as missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Anna to talk about foreclosures from the Cares Act getting pushed back from June 30 to July 31st. Also joining Anna is Gabriella Comstock, Partner, Keough & Moody, who talks about the Miami building collapse and the questions surrounding HOA’s. What should your HOA be doing for building safety issues and inspections?

David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

