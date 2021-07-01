David Hochberg: What should your HOA be doing for building safety issues?

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Anna to talk about foreclosures from the Cares Act getting pushed back from June 30 to July 31st. Also joining Anna is Gabriella Comstock, Partner, Keough & Moody, who talks about the Miami building collapse and the questions surrounding HOA’s. What should your HOA be doing for building safety issues and inspections?
David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.