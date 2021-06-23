David Hochberg: The downtown Chicago real estate market is on its way back

Host of Home Sweet Home Chicago David Hochberg of Team Hochberg

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Anna to talk about what you need to know if you are looking to refinance after a divorce, co-signing trap doors to avoid, low inventory pushing up housing prices, the amount of people moving back into the city and the amount of young people that are getting into the real estate market. David also answers all of your real estate questions.

David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

