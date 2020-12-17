CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates on objecting to CPS’ plan to resume in-person learning: ‘What we’ve chosen to do is prioritize safety because we can figure out how to reimagine education’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 23: Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates speaks at a downtown rally in support of the ongoing teachers strike on October 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Union teachers and school staff members are demanding more funding from the city in order to lower class sizes, hire more support staff, and build new affordable housing for the 16,000 Chicago Public Schools students whose families are homeless. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates joins Anna to talk about the continuing debate between CTU and CPS about the plan to safely return to in-person instruction. Chicago Sun-Times education reporter Nader Issa also joins Anna to talk about The Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board ruling that denied CTU’s attempt to halt return to school.

