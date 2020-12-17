CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates joins Anna to talk about the continuing debate between CTU and CPS about the plan to safely return to in-person instruction. Chicago Sun-Times education reporter Nader Issa also joins Anna to talk about The Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board ruling that denied CTU’s attempt to halt return to school.
CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates on objecting to CPS’ plan to resume in-person learning: ‘What we’ve chosen to do is prioritize safety because we can figure out how to reimagine education’
Posted: / Updated: