COVID-19 vaccine scams are on the rise. What you need to know

Anna Davlantes
NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 14: Nurse Sandra Lindsay participates in a conference call with Gov. Andrew Cuomo after she is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, December 14, 2020 at the Jewish Medical Center, in the Queens borough of New York City. The rollout of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history. (Photo by Mark Lennihan – Pool/Getty Images)

Steve Bernas, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, joins Anna to talk about potential COVID-19 vaccine scams and what you need to know as the government distribution of the vaccine continues. Anna also chats with Cyber Security Non-Profit President Abdel Sy Fane about what you need to know to stay safe while online and the massive Google outage this morning.

