Amy Guth Full Show for Monday, March 9th: Amy Guth is in for Anna Davlantes. As new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, one school in the Chicago area shuts down over the virus. (At 6:22) WGN-TV’s Erik Runge shares the latest on the closing of Loyola Academy and the state's response to COVID-19 in Illinois. Right now, COVID-19 has invaded the minds of all Americans, but what's the best…