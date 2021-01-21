Could this weekend see the return of limited indoor dining in Chicago?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 11: Despite temperatures in the mid-forties, customers continue to patronize restaurants and bars in the Wicker Park neighborhood on November 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. With the COVID-19 pandemic reaching record highs in the state, all indoor dining and drinking has been banned. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Restaurateur and Fox 32 Sports Anchor Lou Canellis and Illinois Restaurant Association president and CEO Sam Toia join Anna to talk about the impact that COVID-19 restrictions have had on the restaurant industry and the possibility we see a return to limited indoor dining in Chicago this weekend. Lou also offers his take on Mitch Trubisky returning to the Bears and to give his predictions for the NFL games this weekend.

