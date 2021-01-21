Restaurateur and Fox 32 Sports Anchor Lou Canellis and Illinois Restaurant Association president and CEO Sam Toia join Anna to talk about the impact that COVID-19 restrictions have had on the restaurant industry and the possibility we see a return to limited indoor dining in Chicago this weekend. Lou also offers his take on Mitch Trubisky returning to the Bears and to give his predictions for the NFL games this weekend.
Could this weekend see the return of limited indoor dining in Chicago?
