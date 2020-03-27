Coronavirus outbreak: An update with Dr. Steven Salzman

Anna Davlantes speaks with Dr. Steven Salzman, chief medical officer of Green Care Medical, to discuss the latest research information on the COVID-19 outbreak. Green Care Medical is a multidisciplinary team specializing in alternative medicine for the management of chronic diseases, applying state of the art information for symptom relief and pain management.
