Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx: ‘The current bail system that we have right now, that will allow for someone who is considered a threat to pay their way out, is not working’

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx (photo Jeff Carlin)

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx joins Anna to talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s recent comments about the electronic monitoring system, who ultimately makes the decision to put people on electronic monitoring, why she fought for bail reform and no cash bond, the details surrounding the Adam Toledo case and Ruben Roman being released after posting bond and how the city is preparing for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case.

