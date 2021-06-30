Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart explains how we can avoid an impending eviction crisis

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Anna to talk about his Op-ed in the Sun-Times that addresses the eviction moratorium and how Cook County can help both struggling tenants as well as landlords.

From Sheriff Tom Dart: The heightened need stemming from the pandemic was one of the major drivers behind my creation of a Community Resource Center last year. The Center provides the social services my office has long provided to households facing eviction — outreach and connection to social services before an eviction is enforced and social workers who serve as co-responders with sheriff’s deputies when an eviction affects someone with complex family or health needs.

The Community Resource Center can be contacted at 773-405-5116.