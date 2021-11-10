Congressional candidate Jahmal Cole to the people who shot at him: ‘I want you to know that I love you and we need y’all to change things in Chicago’

Jahmal Cole, founder of CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City, and candidate for U.S. Congress, joins Anna to talk about his experience being shot at twice over the last few weeks, and how he plans to address violence if he gets elected to Congress. Also joining Anna is radio host Maze Jackson, who was a victim of a carjacking yesterday, who talks about what happened and how he’s been processing the traumatic event.
