CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Police investigate where a shooting took place on Michigan Ave. hours after the city suffered from widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Joseph Williams, community activist and President & Founder of the Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, joins Anna to talk about what happened in Englewood over the weekend that might have contributed to some of the looting that happened later that night.