A pedestrian hops over debris Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, after a jewelry store was vandalized in Chicago’s famed Loop. Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left several officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Civil rights advocate, activist and former Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green joins Anna to talk about the looting that happened in Chicago overnight and why he believes that we have to be proactive and do more to help people over property. Ja’Mal also announces that he is building the first 24 hour community center in Chicago.