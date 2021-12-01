Chicago’s First Lady Amy Eshleman wants you to enjoy all the festive events the city has to offer this holiday season

Chicago’s First Lady Amy Eshleman joins Anna to talk about all the wonderful activities to do in Chicago this holiday season including visiting the Christkindlmarket, the skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park, holiday theater coming back, Christmas Around the World at the Museum of Science and Industry and the CTA holiday train. Amy Eshleman also talks about how kids have been impacted by the pandemic, and her work with YOUmedia.

