Chicago Tribune reporter Greg Pratt on declining an interview with Mayor Lightfoot after her decision to only grant interviews to journalists of color: ‘We just thought as a newspaper that we shouldn’t allow government to tell media who covers what’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 02: Lori Lightfoot delivers a victory speech after defeating Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to become the next mayor of Chicago on April 02, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Lightfoot will become the first black female mayor of the city and its first openly gay mayor.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago Tribune reporter Greg Pratt joins Anna to talk about Mayor Lightfoot making the decision to only grant 1-on-1 interviews with Black and Brown journalists as the mayor reaches the midway point of her first term as mayor. Greg also talks about why he canceled his scheduled interview with Mayor Lightfoot over this decision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular