Chicago Tribune reporter Greg Pratt joins Anna to talk about Mayor Lightfoot making the decision to only grant 1-on-1 interviews with Black and Brown journalists as the mayor reaches the midway point of her first term as mayor. Greg also talks about why he canceled his scheduled interview with Mayor Lightfoot over this decision.
Chicago Tribune reporter Greg Pratt on declining an interview with Mayor Lightfoot after her decision to only grant interviews to journalists of color: ‘We just thought as a newspaper that we shouldn’t allow government to tell media who covers what’
Posted: / Updated: