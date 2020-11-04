Chicago Tribune political reporter Rick Pearson: ‘The Illinois results show a very interesting spark of a rebirth of a Republican Party in Illinois’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks at a press conference in Springfield (WGN-TV)

Chicago Tribune chief political reporter Rick Pearson joins Anna to talk about last night’s election results in Illinois including the defeat of Governor Pritzker’s income tax amendment, the tight congressional races, Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride conceding defeat and the fact that we didn’t see an anticipated ‘Blue Wave’ in the Illinois General Assembly.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular