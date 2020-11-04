Chicago Tribune chief political reporter Rick Pearson joins Anna to talk about last night’s election results in Illinois including the defeat of Governor Pritzker’s income tax amendment, the tight congressional races, Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride conceding defeat and the fact that we didn’t see an anticipated ‘Blue Wave’ in the Illinois General Assembly.
Chicago Tribune political reporter Rick Pearson: ‘The Illinois results show a very interesting spark of a rebirth of a Republican Party in Illinois’
Posted: / Updated: