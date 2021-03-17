Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Chicago Department of Public Health: What you should know about the next phase of Chicago’s vaccine effort

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 15: Dr. Allison Arwady (L), commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks near Dr. Marina Del Rios, seated, from University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, who received Chicago’s first COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Nikhila Juvvadi (R) at Loretto Hospital, on December 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jose M. Osorio-Pool/Getty Images)

Dr. Wilnise Jasmin, Chicago Department of Public Health, joins Anna to talk about possible scams involving vaccine appointments, where people are getting most of their vaccine appointments and what should we know about 1C eligibility.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular