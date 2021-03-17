Dr. Wilnise Jasmin, Chicago Department of Public Health, joins Anna to talk about possible scams involving vaccine appointments, where people are getting most of their vaccine appointments and what should we know about 1C eligibility.
Chicago Department of Public Health: What you should know about the next phase of Chicago’s vaccine effort
