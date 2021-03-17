Chicago Department of Public Health: What you should know about the next phase of Chicago’s vaccine effort

NESN betting analyst Sam Panayotovich joins Anna to break down the NCAA Tournament field and and what we should know about the Big Ten this year. Will Illinois be the only Big Ten team to make it to the Final Four? And don't sleep on Winthrop. Anna chats with U of I Professor (I-L-L) Sheldon Jacobson (I-N-I) who will help take the Madness out of March basketball.