CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 09: United Airlines employee Jenifer Cienkus receives a COVID-19 vaccine at United’s onsite clinic at O’Hare International Airport on March 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. United has been vaccinating about 250 of their O’Hare employees at the clinic each day for the past several days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Ajanta Patel, Medical Director of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion for the Chicago Department of Public Health, joins Anna to talk about the expectation of seeing greater volume of vaccine supply, why it’s important to get the vaccine as soon as you are able, when we might see additional vaccines besides the three we currently have and to be aware of various vaccination appointment scams that are popping up.