Chicago Bear great Steve McMichael has been diagnosed with ALS. Here is how you can help him defray his medical costs

The wonderful Betsy Shepherd joins Anna to talk about Chicago Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael announcing he has been diagnosed with ALS (or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease). A Go Fund Me (www.GoFundMe.com/TeamMongo) has been established by their friends to help defray the mounting costs of Steve’s daily care and medical needs. Additionally, the popular t-shirt company, Obvious Shirts teamed up with TEAM MONGO and created a shirt. A blue and orange TEAM MONGO bracelet can be purchased at www.TeamMongo76.com. 100% of the proceeds of both items will go to the McMichael family.
