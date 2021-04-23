Chicago Bear great Steve McMichael has been diagnosed with ALS. Here is how you can help him defray his medical costs

Jonah Stulberg, MD, General Surgeon at Northwestern Medicine and Todd Smith, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA Chicago, join Anna to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the opioid crisis and what we need to know about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

To find a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event near you, visit DEATakeBack.com. For information on Northwestern Medicine’s involvement and for tips on safe storage and disposal of medications, visit nm.org/opioidtakeback.