Listen Now
Roe Conn

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg: “Travel is going to be inching back”

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Anna Davlantes and travel expert Steve Greenberg. (WGN Radio)

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg joins Anna to talk about how soon people will be getting back on flights, the precautions airlines and airports are taking amid COVID-19 and when we will so cruise ships back on the water.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories