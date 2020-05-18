CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg: “Travel is going to be inching back”

CBS News Travel EditorPeter Greenberg joins Anna to talk about how soon people will be getting back on flights, the precautions airlines and airports are taking amid COVID-19 and when we will so cruise ships back on the water.
Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)