CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 03: Voters use socially distanced voting machines set up in the east atrium of the United Center where a polling place with 70 machines was set up for the first time on November 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)