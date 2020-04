Career Vision Executive Director Peg Hendershot joins Anna to discuss how Career Vision can help individuals make the very best career decisions based on each person’s unique potential. Peg talks about how we can use this time to reevaluate where we are in life, the type of support Career Vision can offer, how people can tell if they are unsatisfied in their current position, how the workplace has evolved and the importance of starting your career planning early.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction