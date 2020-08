LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORS NOTE: THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE) Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

With the tragic news that actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer over the weekend, Anna talks about how it pushed her into making an appointment for a colonoscopy. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley talks about his experience suffering from Crohn’s Disease and having to get colonoscopies since he was a youth. Dr. Steve Salzman tells us everything we need to know about colon cancer and why getting a colonoscopy right now could be life saving. And we also take your calls.