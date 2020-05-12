Listen Now
Senior advisor to the Obama Foundation Valerie Jarrett: “It is unprecedented for an Attorney General to drop charges against somebody who admitted to lying to the FBI and it is an erosion of our rule of law”

Valerie Jarrett speaks at the City Club of Chicago, April 3, 2017 (City Club of Chicago)

Senior advisor to the Obama Foundation, businesswoman, political activist, and former government official Valerie Jarrett joins Anna to discuss her book, “Finding My Voice: When The Perfect Plan Crumbles, The Adventure Begins.” Ms. Jarrett talks about how she’s managing the COVID-19 pandemic, how she came to work with Michelle and President Obama, Attorney General Barr dropping the charges against General Michael Flynn and her meeting with the Happy Empowered Women’s Virtual Book Club over Zoom for 2 gatherings and moderated discussion.

