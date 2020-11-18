Attorney Tom DeVore responds to the accusation that he is using social media to harass Governor Pritzker’s family

Attorney Tom DeVore joins Anna to talk about being called out by Governor Pritzker at his daily COVID-19 briefing today. Governor Pritzker said, ““A well-known lawyer who cares more about headlines than winning cases posted a bounty on his Facebook page, offering money to harass my family at Thanksgiving.” DeVore says it’s ridiculous that Governor Pritzker called what he posted on Facebook “a bounty.”
