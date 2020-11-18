Attorney Tom DeVore responds to the accusation that he is using social media to harass Governor Pritzker’s family

Anna Davlantes
Posted:

In this screengrab from video Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker appears during a video conference from Illinois, with other Midwestern governors Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Governors urged the public to be extra cautious if planning to gather with family or friends for holiday celebrations. The Democrat also joined with other state executives in producing a social media video, “Mask Up,” to spread their message. (State of Illinois via AP)

Attorney Tom DeVore joins Anna to talk about being called out by Governor Pritzker at his daily COVID-19 briefing today. Governor Pritzker said, ““A well-known lawyer who cares more about headlines than winning cases posted a bounty on his Facebook page, offering money to harass my family at Thanksgiving.” DeVore says it’s ridiculous that Governor Pritzker called what he posted on Facebook “a bounty.”

Anna Davlantes
Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
