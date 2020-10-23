Attorney Tom DeVore explains why he supports business owners who ignore COVID-19 restrictions: ‘The governor continues to engage in fear mongering and when these business owners are standing up for themselves they are being courageous Americans’

Attorney Tom DeVore joins Anna to talk about why Governor Pritzker is engaging in fear mongering when he says that he will issue citations to restaurants and bars that won’t stop seating customres inside. Anna is also joined by restaurant owners Mike Morrison (The Chubby Bullfrog Bar and Grill) and Spiro Roumpas (Ki’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant and Bar) who both talk about why they are defying Governor Pritzker’s order that restaurants and bars in DuPage, Kane, Will and Kankakee Counties cease indoor dining beginning Friday.

