Attorney Tom DeVore explains why he supports business owners who ignore COVID-19 restrictions: ‘The governor continues to engage in fear mongering and when these business owners are standing up for themselves they are being courageous Americans’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker at a press conference about the COVID-19 coronavirus (WGN-TV)

Attorney Tom DeVore joins Anna to talk about why Governor Pritzker is engaging in fear mongering when he says that he will issue citations to restaurants and bars that won’t stop seating customres inside. Anna is also joined by restaurant owners Mike Morrison (The Chubby Bullfrog Bar and Grill) and Spiro Roumpas (Ki’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant and Bar) who both talk about why they are defying Governor Pritzker’s order that restaurants and bars in DuPage, Kane, Will and Kankakee Counties cease indoor dining beginning Friday.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular