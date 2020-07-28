Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Attorney Karen Conti explains what we need to know about Wisconsin being added to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

Pat Coffey puts a lure on his line as Mark Schmeets(C) and Barb Coffey look on, while fishing on Lake Mallalieu June 2, 2012 in Hudson, Wisconsin. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/GettyImages)

Attorney Karen Conti joins Anna to talk about Wisconsin being added to Chicago’s COVID-19 travel ban. Are these travel orders legal? Do Americans have a constitutional right to travel? How will the ban be enforced? Karen has all of your answers.

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
