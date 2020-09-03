Attorney for the family of Daniel Prude: ‘I fault the police for doing their job incorrectly and not being able to assess the situation’

A makeshift memorial is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y., near the site where Daniel Prude was restrained by police officers. Prude, a Black man who had run naked through the streets of the western New York city, died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday by his family. Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Antonio M. Romanucci, founding partner of the Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin and the attorney for the family of Daniel Prude, joins guest host Steve Dale to talk about what happened to Daniel and why he believes the officers involved should be charged for his death. Prude suffocated after police in Rochester put a “spit hood” over his head while being taken into custody.

