Antonio M. Romanucci, founding partner of the Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin and the attorney for the family of Daniel Prude, joins guest host Steve Dale to talk about what happened to Daniel and why he believes the officers involved should be charged for his death. Prude suffocated after police in Rochester put a “spit hood” over his head while being taken into custody.
Attorney for the family of Daniel Prude: ‘I fault the police for doing their job incorrectly and not being able to assess the situation’
