Listen Now
Roe Conn

Attorney Cody Reinberg explains what’s in the Families First Coronavirus Aid Response Act and answers your unemployment questions

Anna Davlantes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 22, 2015, file photo, a job seeker fills out an application during a National Career Fairs job fair in Chicago. The Labor Department said Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, applications for jobless aid rose 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 284,000. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Attorney Cody Reinberg with HKM Employment Attorneys joins the Anna Davalantes show to answers listeners questions about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, unemployment and coronavirus. In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the HKM firm is providing a free of charge service to help assist employees with common questions and concerns with issues surrounding Coronavirus and COVID-19. To access the Chicago Coronavirus Response Employee Hotline and Resource Center, visit their site https://hkm.com/chicago/coronavirus.  To access their hotline, any employee simply needs to call 312-584-3922 or email chicagocoronavirus@hkm.com.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular