Attorney Cody Reinberg explains what’s in the Families First Coronavirus Aid Response Act and answers your unemployment questions

Attorney Cody Reinberg with HKM Employment Attorneys joins the Anna Davalantes show to answers listeners questions about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, unemployment and coronavirus. In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the HKM firm is providing a free of charge service to help assist employees with common questions and concerns with issues surrounding Coronavirus and COVID-19. To access the Chicago Coronavirus Response Employee Hotline and Resource Center, visit their site https://hkm.com/chicago/coronavirus. To access their hotline, any employee simply needs to call 312-584-3922 or email chicagocoronavirus@hkm.com.