Roger Romanelli, Executive Director, Fulton Market Association, joins Anna to talk about how there is date that shows that restaurants have not been a major cause for the spread of coronavirus. Anna is also joined by famed restaurateur (Alinea, Next, The Aviary, Roister) and Tock CEO Nick Kokonas to talk about how the COVID-19 restrictions have impacted his many businesses and what he’s done to pivot in order to keep them afloat.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction