CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 25: A sign outside of Columbus Elementary School encourages the use of face masks on January 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago Public School teachers were scheduled to return to the classroom for in-person learning today, but the union objected and voted to continue remote learning. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former CPS CEO and mayoral candidate Paul Vallas joins Anna to talk about the ongoing battle between CPS and CTU over the plan to safely return to in-person learning. We also hear from CTU delegate Diana Muhammed, who explains that the only “S” words the CTU are interested in are solidarity and safety.