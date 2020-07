Anna Davlantes and Dr. George Chiampas, assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. (WGN Radio)

Dr. George Chiampas, emergency medicine and sports medicine specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Anna to talk about a variety of COVID-19 topics including the uptick in testing, if bars and restaurants are becoming potential hot spots, the difference between face masks and face shields and if runners and bikers should wear face masks while physically active.