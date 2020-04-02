Listen Now
Roe Conn

Anna Davlantes talks to Lou Canellis about the loss of Ed Farmer

Anna Davlantes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ed Farmer (Photo courtesy Chicago White Sox)

Anna Davlantes spoke with Fox 32’s Lou Canellis about the loss of his longtime friend Ed Farmer. Farmer, Chicago White Sox radio broadcaster for 29 seasons including the last two on WGN Radio, passed away Wednesday night in a Los Angeles-area hospital of complications from a previous illness.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
WhiteSox-ColumnTop
720 WGN is The Voice of the White Sox

White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular