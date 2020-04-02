Anna Davlantes talks to Lou Canellis about the loss of Ed Farmer

Anna Davlantes spoke with Fox 32’s Lou Canellis about the loss of his longtime friend Ed Farmer. Farmer, Chicago White Sox radio broadcaster for 29 seasons including the last two on WGN Radio, passed away Wednesday night in a Los Angeles-area hospital of complications from a previous illness.
Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.