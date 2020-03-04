Anna Davlantes Show 3/4/20: Fight For Air Climb Cancelled, LegalRideshare's New "Sick Day" Program for Local Rideshare Drivers, Should You Wear A Face Mask To Protect Against the Coronavirus? & Host of CNBC Series "The Deed: Chicago" Sean Conlon Gives Us The Scoop On Season 2

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Wednesday, March 4th:

We’ve got a shortened version of the show today due to White Sox baseball. Some major Chicago events are being canceled in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (At 3:57) Kristen Young, Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Greater Chicago joins Anna to talk about the cancellation of their biggest fundraising event of the year, The Fight for Air Climb at Presidential Towers that was to take place this Sunday. (At 8:27) Bryant Greening is the co-founder of LegalRideshare LLC. He joins the program to discuss their new “Sick Day” program that will allow local rideshare drivers to be reimbursed for up to 7 consecutive days of lost wages during the month of March if they have diagnosed and quarantined with coronavirus by a medical doctor. All submissions for reimbursement must be sent to help@LegalRideshare.com within 30 days of the first recorded medical diagnoses of coronavirus for the year 2020. It also must be dated between March 1 and March 31, 2020. For more information, visit the LegalRideshare website. (At 14:33) Dr. Steven Salzman from Green Care Medical explains the effectiveness of wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus and he offers tips on staying healthy and safe as the outbreak continues to spread. (At 22:33) Local Chicago Businessman & Host of CNBC Series “The Deed: Chicago” Sean Conlon stopped by the studio to chat about what to expect from Season 2. Season 2 of “The Deed: Chicago” premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 9PM CT on CNBC.