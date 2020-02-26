Anna Davlantes Show 2/26/20: Coronavirus Outbreak, How To Save Money On Your Property Taxes, Wellness Wednesday, & More…

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Wednesday, February 26th:

Happy Ash Wednesday! The first clinical trial in the U.S. of a possible treatment for the coronavirus is underway in Nebraska and is eventually expected to include 400 patients at 50 locations around the world. (At 7:45) ABC News Correspondent and WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow covers the latest news on the global coronavirus outbreak. (At 22:09) Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas says a lot of people are not claiming what they should on their property taxes. She also says that there is a lot of unclaimed property in the state of Illinois. She stopped by to explain to listeners how they can save money on their property taxes. Can wearing a face mask protect you from the coronavirus? Dr. Steve Salzman, chief medical officer for Green Care Medical, gives his opinion on the safety concerns. (At 42:51) It’s Wellness Wednesday! Nationally recognized fitness expert Andrea Metcalf and author and registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner join Anna in-studio. (At 1:03:33) Lou Manfredini is back for another edition of how to get rid of funky house smells from the refrigerator to the dishwasher. Then, Anna, Steve Bertrand, and Lauren Lapaka wrap up the show with trending topics!