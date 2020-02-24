Anna Davlantes Show 2/24/20: Snow Is On The Way, Rep. Grant Wehrli, Blackhawks Trade Robin Lehner & Erik Gustafsson, & How To Understand Your Taxes

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Monday, February 24th:

Actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to six felony charges of disorderly conduct on Monday after he was indicted by a grand jury in Chicago earlier this month. (At 0:00) Anna and Steve Bertrand share their thoughts on the case and the Harvey Weinstein verdict. A winter storm could drop more than 6 inches of snow on Chicago starting tomorrow morning. (At 4:41) WGN TV’s Demetrius Ivory checks in with us for a quick weather update. The Democratic candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney faced off in a commercial-free debate on WGN-TV on Sunday. (At 8:34) In case you missed the debates, WGN’s Tahman Bradley was there and he joined us with a quick recap of what went down. (At 19:41) Then, Rep. Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville) joins Anna to talk about the current state budget, corruption & ethics in Springfield, and the 550% increase in trailer registration fees. Have you ever wonder if you could save money by doing your taxes yourself? (At 44:52) Tax expert Louis Sands offers advice on some do’s and don’ts when it comes to preparing and filing your tax returns. (At 1:05:22) The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Erik Gustafsson to Calgary and Robin Lehner to the Las Vegas Knights. Chris Boden chats with Anna about the trades and other Blackhawks news. (At 1:15:57) Today’s trending topics include a video of a young woman who fell into icy cold waters in Jackson Park while trying to save her dog on Sunday and did you hear about George Hood? He just set the world record by holding the longest ever plank at eight hours and 15 minutes —and he’s 62!